|
|
Devin Strait Thomas
Devin Strait Thomas, 26, of Sanger, TX, passed away on October 8, 2019, at Presbyterian Denton Hospital of a severe asthma attack.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 PM on Sunday, October 20th at the Hilton Hotel in Statler Ballroom in Southlake, Texas. Devin Thomas was born in Plano, Texas to Robert and Cynthia Strait on December 31, 1992. Her father Robert always joked she was Daddy's little tax deduction. She was the valedictorian at Winfree Acadamy before attending the University of North Texas. She married the love of her life, Mason Allen Thomas in Conroe, Texas in her parents' home.
She proudly worked as a Copeland's Restaurant Manager for the Hilton. She was a doting mother and wife who always put her family first. Devin had an infectious smile, and brought laughter and warmth everywhere she graced the world with her presence. She adored comic books, especially anything having to do with Harley Quinn, Disney movies, mermaids, and coffee; an exorbitant amount of coffee. She was a wonderful and dutiful daughter, a steadfast and loyal friend, and a ferociously loving mama bear.
Devin is preceded in death by grandparents Emma Beauton Strait and Homer Dean (Tex) Strait Devin is survived by her husband Mason Allen Thomas, her children Eliot Nicole Thomas and Masie Jo Thomas, her brother Austin Eliot Strait, and parents Robert and Cynthia Strait.
Memorials may be given to Mason Thomas and sent to Mason Thomas, PO Box 42, Sanger, TX 76266.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019