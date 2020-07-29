1/1
DeWayne Taylor
1937 - 2020
DeWayne Taylor

DeWayne Taylor, 83 of Denton, passed away at home on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1937 in Denton. DeWayne graduated from Denton High School and married Shirley Trevathan on June 16, 1955 here in Denton. They were members of the Assembly of God Church. DeWayne retired from the Frisco Independent School District where he was a Maintenance and Custodial Manager.

There will be a viewing at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Thursday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m., until 5:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday at the Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Taylor of Denton, son, Mark Taylor of Dallas, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

DeWayne is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Taylor and father, W.H. Red Taylor, two sons, David Taylor and Michael Taylor and 1 grandson.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
