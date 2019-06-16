Dewell Dolan Sanders



Dewell Dolan Sanders, 78, of Valley View, TX, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Gainesville, TX. Dolan was born June 11, 1941 in Pilot Point, TX to Dewell Nolan Sanders and Nella Dean Rawlings. He married Gwendolyn McDade, mother of Michael and Lanette, in January 1962. She preceded him in death in November 1968. Dolan later married Betsy Massengale on September 9, 1980. Betsy preceded him in death in October 2005. Dolan was a member of Bolivar Baptist Church, Bolivar, TX.



Dolan is survived by his son, Michael Sanders and wife Janet of Pilot Point, TX; daughter, Lanette Sanders, of Valley View, TX; six grandchildren, Megan Fisher, Nathan Sanders, Malany Jones, Keaton Sanders and Kyle Schindler, and Robin Dumas; four great-grandchildren, Hagen and Harper Jones, Hank and Hailey Fisher; brother, Ronny Sanders and wife Darlene of Temple, TX; four nephews; Rick, David and Brian Sanders, and Chad Cole; and niece, Daron Jermstad.



Dolan also was preceded in death by his parents, Dewell Nolan and Nella Dean; brother, Benny Sanders; and nephew, Marty Sanders.



Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00AM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Mountain Springs Fellowship Bible Church in Valley View, TX. The funeral will begin at 11:00AM with G. A. Moore officating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Mountain Springs, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 16, 2019