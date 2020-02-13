Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Dian Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map

Dian Taylor


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dian Taylor Obituary
Dian Taylor

Dian Taylor, 76, of Ponder, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 7, 1943 in Walters, Oklahoma to Loyd and Bette White. She graduated from Temple High School and later married Shelton Taylor in Temple, Oklahoma on March 22, 1963. Bettie enjoyed being with her family and travelling the country.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jimmy White. Diane is survived by her husband Shelton Taylor, 2 daughters and one son. Brothers Bobby and Terry White, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM, also at DeBerry's. Interment will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -