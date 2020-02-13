|
Dian Taylor
Dian Taylor, 76, of Ponder, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 7, 1943 in Walters, Oklahoma to Loyd and Bette White. She graduated from Temple High School and later married Shelton Taylor in Temple, Oklahoma on March 22, 1963. Bettie enjoyed being with her family and travelling the country.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jimmy White. Diane is survived by her husband Shelton Taylor, 2 daughters and one son. Brothers Bobby and Terry White, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM, also at DeBerry's. Interment will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020