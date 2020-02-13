|
|
Diane Dingmann Gallivan
July 23, 1944 - February 10, 2020
Diane Carol Gallivan was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota to parents Beulah and Carl Dingmann, joining brothers David and Larry. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, MN in 1962 and earned her B.A. degree from Loretto Heights College in Denver, CO in 1966.
Diane married Phil Gallivan in 1969, welcoming their daughter, Bridget in 1970. They lived in Minneapolis until moving to Denton in 1991 where they both became very active members of the Denton community. Diane was an enthusiastic member of Denton Benefit League, Ariel Club Current Century, PEO, (women's philanthropic organization) and Garden Club. She was an active and respected member of every organization she joined and held many leadership positions. She and Phil have supported many arts and culture organizations, participated in numerous fundraisers and they have their names on a star in front of the Campus Theatre.
Diane enjoyed playing golf and was a member and past president of the Ladies Golf Association of Denton Country Club. She and Phil enjoyed playing golf together and traveling, successfully playing on a course in all 50 states! She was the proud owner of a hole in one in Tucson, AZ.
Diane and Phil traveled in the U.S. and abroad including all over Europe, China, Italy (her favorite, Poistano), Ireland, England, Scotland, and Cote D'Azur.
Most of all, Diane enjoyed being with her family and friends and especially her beloved granddaughter, Caitlin. She loved to entertain, loved her weekly "dinner gang," shopping, crossword puzzles, and loved all her many friends.
Most especially, Diane loved her life and shared her joy, and sense of humor with all around her. She was affectionately called "Princess" by her friends and was always generous with her time, support, laughter, quick wit, and love. Daughter Bridget shared that she was "Just the greatest mother and grandma on the planet." Diane will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.
Diane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Phil, her daughter Bridget and granddaughter Caitlin. She is also survived by brother and sister in law, Larry and Sue Dingmann, sister in laws, Shirley Dingmann and Mary Pat Gallivan; nieces Christine Dingmann, Paula Dingmann and husband Bradley Brownell, Dawn and husband Greg Meyers, and Jody and husband Jon Foust; nephews Larry and wife Tamera Dingmann, Jr., Judd and wife Kim Dingmann, and Mark and wife Judy Dingmann.
Visitation and viewing will be Saturday, February 15th at 2:30 at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University in Denton.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Salvation Army, 1508 McKinney, Denton, 76209 or The Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory, Denton, 76201.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020