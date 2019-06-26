Home

More Obituaries for Diane Foutch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Willman Foutch


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Willman Foutch Obituary
Diane Willman Foutch

Diane Willman Foutch, 68, of Denton passed away on June 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 8, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to Michael and Helen Willman. Diane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to five grandchildren.

She graduated in 1968 from Greenville High School in Greenville, Ohio. On August 4, 1984, she married James Ray Foutch and resided in Denton. In 2005, she became a proud graduate of The University of North Texas with a Master of Science Degree in Accounting. She has been a long-standing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Denton.

Diane made many friends. She was employed by Josten's, United Copper and from 2006 until she retired in March from Hankins Eastup Deanton Tonn & Seay CPA's. Diane was a founding member of the North Texas Shooter's Association. She had a passion for playing softball; where she enjoyed many hours with her family and friends. At home, she could be found up late cuddled with a good book or working in her office. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events.

She is survived by her husband; James Ray Foutch of Denton; daughter, Darby Keller of Denton; son, Jason Foutch and wife Aimee of Aubrey; sister, Barbara Rhodes of Hamilton, Ohio; brother Steve Willman and wife Roxanne of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Isabella Ornelas of Denton, Sonia Ferrell-Foutch and wife Spencer of Ponder; Micah Neilson and husband Josh of Aubrey; Trevor Davila and Diego Davila of Denton.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. Funeral services in Denton will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Denton. Other services and burial will be held in Greenville, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 26, 2019
