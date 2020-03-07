Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map

Dianna Leigh Hanson


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianna Leigh Hanson Obituary
Dianna Leigh Hanson

Dianna Leigh Hanson, 52, passed away in Frisco, TX. She was born on April 30, 1967 in Beaumont, TX to Judith and Donald Hanson.

She came to the Denton State School at age 4, meeting some of her lifelong friends and companions in the process. Dianna was adopted by and came to live with Joannie Hill in 1985. The two became inseparable, often traveling around Texas for Special Olympics meets. She was an all-around athlete, participating in any Special Olympics sport she could, from bowling to cycling, even participating in International Games. Dianna loved Special Olympics, Diet Coke, a good meal, and all sorts of parties. She could get down to any beat and loved a bustling household.

Dianna was cared for by Joannie for 20 years; upon Joannie's death in 2015, Dianna moved into her new home. She was loved by Gee'Lela Thomas-Flowers, Karen and Terilyn Thomas-Monday, and all their family. They worked hard to give her a good, stable, and joyful life until her death on March 1, 2020.

Dianna is preceded in death by her best friend, Joannie Hill, and an unnamed uncle who loved and cared for her during her early childhood. She is also preceded by lifelong friends Tex Nelson, Claire Willis, Michael Lemme, and many others.

She is survived by her biological mother, sister, Karen Cavazos, and brother, Mark Hanson. She is also survived by her chosen family: Beth, Tony, Ariana, Katherine, and Matthew Cuellar; Gee'Lela Thomas-Flowers; Karen and Terilyn Thomas-Monday; Burnece and A'aniyah McCoy, and Aaron Francis, Jr.; Janice, Destiny, and Yaz'myn Williams, and Jamie Coleman; Gladys Hardin; LaTalya Johnson; Jacob McElreath; LaTonia Monday; Billy Hansbury; Jacqi Timmons; and countless others who cared for her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -