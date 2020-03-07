|
|
Dianna Leigh Hanson
Dianna Leigh Hanson, 52, passed away in Frisco, TX. She was born on April 30, 1967 in Beaumont, TX to Judith and Donald Hanson.
She came to the Denton State School at age 4, meeting some of her lifelong friends and companions in the process. Dianna was adopted by and came to live with Joannie Hill in 1985. The two became inseparable, often traveling around Texas for Special Olympics meets. She was an all-around athlete, participating in any Special Olympics sport she could, from bowling to cycling, even participating in International Games. Dianna loved Special Olympics, Diet Coke, a good meal, and all sorts of parties. She could get down to any beat and loved a bustling household.
Dianna was cared for by Joannie for 20 years; upon Joannie's death in 2015, Dianna moved into her new home. She was loved by Gee'Lela Thomas-Flowers, Karen and Terilyn Thomas-Monday, and all their family. They worked hard to give her a good, stable, and joyful life until her death on March 1, 2020.
Dianna is preceded in death by her best friend, Joannie Hill, and an unnamed uncle who loved and cared for her during her early childhood. She is also preceded by lifelong friends Tex Nelson, Claire Willis, Michael Lemme, and many others.
She is survived by her biological mother, sister, Karen Cavazos, and brother, Mark Hanson. She is also survived by her chosen family: Beth, Tony, Ariana, Katherine, and Matthew Cuellar; Gee'Lela Thomas-Flowers; Karen and Terilyn Thomas-Monday; Burnece and A'aniyah McCoy, and Aaron Francis, Jr.; Janice, Destiny, and Yaz'myn Williams, and Jamie Coleman; Gladys Hardin; LaTalya Johnson; Jacob McElreath; LaTonia Monday; Billy Hansbury; Jacqi Timmons; and countless others who cared for her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020