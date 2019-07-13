Dickie Foster



Dickie Foster, 63, of Krum, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.



Mr. Foster was born on December 3, 1955 in Pittsburg, TX to James "Cotton" and Marcie (Osmon) Foster. He was married to Margaret Floyd on September 27, 1974 in Farmers Branch. He was retired from Denton County as an equipment operator. Dickie was Preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James "Pug" Foster, sisters Juanita, Mary and Patsy and by grandson Brayden Foster.



Dickie is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Margaret Foster of Krum; sons, Dickie Lee Foster of Krum, Randy & wife Krystal Foster of Krum, Brent & wife Tina Kinnamon of Hallsville ; sisters, Linda Stephenson of Burkburnett, Pansey & husband Sonny MacCarmack of Boyd, Sarah Todd of Pflugerville; brother, T.J. & wife Sarah Foster of Grand Saline; grandchildren, Johnathan, Katie, Makayla, Macie, Brandon, Carter, Trinton; adopted daughter Mary Louise and adopted grandson Cameron & sisters. Dickie is also survived by numerous other relatives & friends.



Dickie treasured his wife Margaret as she was his calming peace in any storm they weathered together. Being a great father, provider and example of what a family man should be is what he strived to leave as his legacy. He was a giving and loving man that helped anyone. Dickie's sense of humor and his "silver fox" smile was known by and loved by everyone. He was the glue to hold our family together and our rock as well as the self appointed supervisor of all of us. Dickie will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.



A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton with a graveside service following at 11:00 AM at Jackson Cemetery in Krum. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 13, 2019