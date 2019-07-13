Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Cemetery
Krum, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dickie Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dickie Foster


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dickie Foster Obituary
Dickie Foster

Dickie Foster, 63, of Krum, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.

Mr. Foster was born on December 3, 1955 in Pittsburg, TX to James "Cotton" and Marcie (Osmon) Foster. He was married to Margaret Floyd on September 27, 1974 in Farmers Branch. He was retired from Denton County as an equipment operator. Dickie was Preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James "Pug" Foster, sisters Juanita, Mary and Patsy and by grandson Brayden Foster.

Dickie is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Margaret Foster of Krum; sons, Dickie Lee Foster of Krum, Randy & wife Krystal Foster of Krum, Brent & wife Tina Kinnamon of Hallsville ; sisters, Linda Stephenson of Burkburnett, Pansey & husband Sonny MacCarmack of Boyd, Sarah Todd of Pflugerville; brother, T.J. & wife Sarah Foster of Grand Saline; grandchildren, Johnathan, Katie, Makayla, Macie, Brandon, Carter, Trinton; adopted daughter Mary Louise and adopted grandson Cameron & sisters. Dickie is also survived by numerous other relatives & friends.

Dickie treasured his wife Margaret as she was his calming peace in any storm they weathered together. Being a great father, provider and example of what a family man should be is what he strived to leave as his legacy. He was a giving and loving man that helped anyone. Dickie's sense of humor and his "silver fox" smile was known by and loved by everyone. He was the glue to hold our family together and our rock as well as the self appointed supervisor of all of us. Dickie will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton with a graveside service following at 11:00 AM at Jackson Cemetery in Krum.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now