Dolores Cunningham


1951 - 2020
Dolores Cunningham Obituary
Dolores Cunningham

Dolores Cunningham passed away February 24, 2020 at home in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born in Auburn, NY on January 02, 1951.

She attended the Mississippi University for Women. Dolores enlisted in the Army from 1970-1972. She loved reading and watching the television shows, America's Got Talent and Hot Topics. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting. Dolores had a soft heart, especially for animals, and had a cherished cat for many years.

Dolores loved working for Walmart and did so for 26 years, where she made dear friends that she treasured.

Dolores is survived by her sisters, Kim Jackson Medrano of Mesquite, TX; Rae Murphy of Denton, TX; and her brother, Johnny R. Hubbard of Forney, TX; many nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth K. King of Lake Bistineau, LA; and her father, Raymond J. Hubbard of Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation for Dolores will be held on Friday, March 6th at 2:00p.m at DeBerry's Funeral Home, 2025 W. University Dr., Denton, TX 76201 and a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton, TX 76207.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020
