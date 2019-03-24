Dolores Tata Nicholas



Dolores Tata Nicholas, 90, of Corinth, TX, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, at her home surrounded by her immediate family.



Dolores, the youngest of six siblings, was born on December 22, 1928, in Auburn, New York, to Giovanni and Maria Tata. When Dolores was young, her parents moved to Revere, Massachusetts, where she attended Revere schools. Dolores was a cheerleader for Revere High School and graduated in 1947. For nearly ten years, she worked at Boston City Hospital as a lab technician and for Dr. Eli Freidman, Chief of Pediatrics at Boston City Hospital. During this time, Dolores was also a dance instructor, and many people used to watch her while she instructed classes in Latin dance. Dolores had dreams of going to Broadway to be a dancer and was also offered a job as a women's clothing buyer in New York City, but her family discouraged these choices as neither career was considered proper for a young woman. Still, Dolores was always known for her impeccable taste in both fashion and home d cor.



Dolores met her future husband, James K. Nicholas, Jr. in September of 1960, at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, where they were introduced by mutual friends. On December 2, 1960, James and Dolores were married. While James served in the Army, the couple lived at at Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. The couple settled in Denton, TX in 1971, where Dolores fully realized her dream as a wife, mother, and full-time homemaker. When her two daughters were young, she assisted as school nurse at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School for many years as well. She loved and served her church in many capacities, including CCD teacher. James and Dolores were avid travelers, having visited 41 of the 50 states and nearly all of the European countries from England to Russia.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Maria Tata, and her siblings, Pete Tata, Madeline Occhipinti, Buddy Tata, Malvina Cafarelli, and Pat Tata; and her two sons, James and Michael.



Dolores is survived by her husband of 58 years, James of Corinth; daughter, Maria Nicholas Martin and son-in-law, Ed Martin of Dallas; her daughter, Claudine Nicholas of Charleston, South Carolina; numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends. She will be dearly missed.



A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St in Denton, which will be followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon Reception at the Denton Country Club at 1213 Country Club Rd. in Argyle.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested gifts be made to , Memphis, TN, in her honor.