Dona Janice Jones
Dona Janice Jones, 78, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to her eternal home on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Jan was born on October 28, 1940 in Denton, Texas to Bush and Donia Grissom.
She is survived by her husband, Don Jones of Whitesboro, son, Trey Jones of Whitesboro, son, Hank Jones and wife, Robin of Gainesville, grandsons, Trel Jones of Whitesboro, Heath and Amanda Jones of Plano, Ross and Alyx Jones of Gainesville, great-grandchildren, Kensli Jones and Riley Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bush and Donia Grissom.
A memorial visitation will be held at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019