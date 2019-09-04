Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona Janice Jones


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona Janice Jones Obituary
Dona Janice Jones

Dona Janice Jones, 78, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to her eternal home on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Jan was born on October 28, 1940 in Denton, Texas to Bush and Donia Grissom.

She is survived by her husband, Don Jones of Whitesboro, son, Trey Jones of Whitesboro, son, Hank Jones and wife, Robin of Gainesville, grandsons, Trel Jones of Whitesboro, Heath and Amanda Jones of Plano, Ross and Alyx Jones of Gainesville, great-grandchildren, Kensli Jones and Riley Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bush and Donia Grissom.

A memorial visitation will be held at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now