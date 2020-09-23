Donald Bruce Glyn Poole
Donald Bruce Glyn Poole, 87, of Denton, Texas formally of Little Rock, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born February 24, 1933 in Brownsville, Arkansas. He was the son of Rev. Gus and Alice Poole. Glyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Denton and former member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Little Rock. He was retired from the Arkansas State Rehab Services. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary Poole; parents, Rev. Gus and Alice Poole; his sister and brother-in-law, Inez and Clyde Stafford and son-in-law, Chris Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancilou Jones of Denton, Texas; granddaughter, Ashley Davis (Matthew); grandson, Aaron Jones (Karen); great-grandchildren, Vivian Rose Jones and Oliver Chris Davis; nephew, Bruce Stafford (Cindy); and niece, Melissa Ratliff (Mark).
Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 26th at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Alexander, Arkansas. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal