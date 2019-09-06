|
|
Donald Frank Raffety
Donald Frank Raffety "Gee Gaw" was called home to the Lord August 29, 2019 at the age of 74 while camping in New Mexico. He was born April 28, 1945 in Oklahoma City to parents Donald and Lucille Raffety. After graduating high school in Cocoa Beach FL, Don attended Oklahoma State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Economics. Shortly after, he joined the Marine Corps.
Don married Nancy Wiler on July 13, 1968. They had 2 children, son Scott and daughter Erin. He was devoted to the Lord and led his family in Christ. Don had a love for his church, men's bible study groups, and serving through the Denton Jail Ministry, Children's Sunday School, Special Needs, and Ministry Programs through Denton Bible. Don loved his family and friends and spending time with his grandkids Emily, Tanner, and Avram. He enjoyed the outdoors, flying, hunting, camping, and target shooting. He never met a stranger and had a huge love for life and selfless heart for others.
Don is survived by his son and daughter Scott and Erin, grandchildren Emily, Tanner, and Avram, sisters Miquel Blackford and Patricia Ramsey, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Lucille Raffety and brother Kent Raffety.
A memorial service will be held in Don's honor on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. *Reception immediately following. Denton Bible Church Chapel 2300 E University Drive Denton, TX 76209 Flowers can be sent to the Denton Bible church office.
Donations in Don's memory can be made to Denton Bible Church Missions Program or Special Needs Program.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019