Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Denton Bible Church Chapel
2300 E University Drive
Denton, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Raffety
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Frank Raffety


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Frank Raffety Obituary
Donald Frank Raffety

Donald Frank Raffety "Gee Gaw" was called home to the Lord August 29, 2019 at the age of 74 while camping in New Mexico. He was born April 28, 1945 in Oklahoma City to parents Donald and Lucille Raffety. After graduating high school in Cocoa Beach FL, Don attended Oklahoma State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Economics. Shortly after, he joined the Marine Corps.

Don married Nancy Wiler on July 13, 1968. They had 2 children, son Scott and daughter Erin. He was devoted to the Lord and led his family in Christ. Don had a love for his church, men's bible study groups, and serving through the Denton Jail Ministry, Children's Sunday School, Special Needs, and Ministry Programs through Denton Bible. Don loved his family and friends and spending time with his grandkids Emily, Tanner, and Avram. He enjoyed the outdoors, flying, hunting, camping, and target shooting. He never met a stranger and had a huge love for life and selfless heart for others.

Don is survived by his son and daughter Scott and Erin, grandchildren Emily, Tanner, and Avram, sisters Miquel Blackford and Patricia Ramsey, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Lucille Raffety and brother Kent Raffety.

A memorial service will be held in Don's honor on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. *Reception immediately following. Denton Bible Church Chapel 2300 E University Drive Denton, TX 76209 Flowers can be sent to the Denton Bible church office.

Donations in Don's memory can be made to Denton Bible Church Missions Program or Special Needs Program.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.