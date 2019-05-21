Donald Jay Kreshtool



Donald Jay Kreshtool, 73, of Denton, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home in Denton.



Mr. Kreshtool was born on June 4, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware to Louis and Marion (Biloon) Kreshtool. He served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart. After his military service, he worked for Bell Helicopters in Tehran, Iran, assisting the Shah build an air force by refitting American military aircraft. Following the fall of that regime, he moved with Bell Helicopters to the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he met and married his wife Paula, who worked for American Airlines for more than 20 years at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport. Don continued to refit F-14 aircraft for many other nations. He retired from Northrop-Grumman.



Don and Paula raised and showed Shar-Pei dogs for many years. Throughout his life he traveled extensively and recently returned to Viet Nam, many Far East nations, Antarctica, and Africa.



He is survived by his sister, brother-in-law, three nieces and nephews and two grandnieces in Maryland.



A graveside service will be held at 1:15 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX.