|
|
Donald Joseph È
Donald Joseph "Don" Lane 82 of Denton, born February 24, 1937 in New York to Daniel and Mary Reide Lane, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at Medical City Hospital-Plano with his family by his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle with Father George officiating on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas at a later date.
Catholic school educated in the Bronx, Don served in the US Air Force from 1955-1959, serving two of those years in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to New York, he began a long career as an IBMer, beginning as a service tech for giant mainframe comp9uters in midtown Manhattan office buildings, and ultimately working as a Systems Analyst at IBM's headquarters in Las Colinas.
After 27 years at IBM, Don continued working into retirement as a Contract Programmer, lending his expertise to projects at General Dynamics and the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, and spearheading Y2K preparations at Sabre.
He always found time to volunteer as well, from DJing school dances at Saint Helena's in the Bronx and becoming a volunteer fireman in Endwell, New York, to greeting visitors at the Boy Scout Museum in Las Colinas and joining the Ambassador program at DFW International Airport. His favorite duty as an Ambassador was helping welcome active military men and women home and tearfully watching them reunite with loved ones.
A loving husband of nearly 52 years, Don is survived by his wife Margaret Mary (Gortych) Lane of Denton. A leader by example and a proud father and grandfather, he is also survived by daughter Maria Lawson, husband Matt and children Macy, Abby and Sadie, daughter Ann Marie Hutton and children Daniel and Arianna, and son David, fianc e Marissa and child Clara. His immediate family, parents Daniel and Mary Lane and sister Mary McKiernan, all preceded him in death.
Don was a gentle, generous man who never met a stranger he didn't meet. He leaves behind friends and admirers everywhere he's been, touched by his kind eyes, jovial soul and infectious laugh. Don will always be one of a kind and will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the building fund for St. Mark Catholic Church are suggested.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 30, 2019