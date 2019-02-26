DON HOWETH



The memorial service for Donald Marshall Howeth, 93, of Lake Kiowa, is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Gainesville with Rev. John Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



Mr. Howeth passed away February 23, 2019 in Denton.



Don was born December 29, 1925 in Gainesville to Jackson David and Leita (Harris) Howeth. He graduated from Gainesville High School and enrolled at Texas A&M University. College was interrupted by World War II, when Mr. Howeth served in Italy as a member of the U.S. Army. Following the war, he completed his Bachelors degree in Agriculture at A&M. On February 2, 1948, Don married Bennie Turner in Oklahoma City, OK. Mr. Howeth would then re-enlist with the U.S. Navy to serve in the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he and the family moved back to Gainesville, where he began work in the family business, W. W. Howeth Abstract Company, being the fourth generation to do so.



Mr. Howeth served on the school board, was a member of Rotary International and Freemasonry, and was an active member of the United Methodist Church. He moved to Lake Kiowa in 1975, where he was able to more frequently practice his favorite hobbies of golf and model trains. Later in life, Mr. Howeth became an avid reader.



Survivors include: daughter Donna Foster and husband Donnie of Pilot Point; grandchildren: Jeffery Briggs (LeAnn), Stephanie Moore (Michael), Brent Briggs (Chelsea), Matthew Howeth (Monica), Stacie David (Jeremy), Zach Foster (Kelli), and Jordan Foster (Bethany); great-grandchildren: Blaklee, Henry, Clara, Beckham, Harrison, Carolina, Jaxon, Hank, Lyla, Bodee, and Leighton; and great-great-grandchild Bentlee.



Mr. Howeth was preceded in death by: parents; wife of 51 years, Bennie Howeth; son David Howeth; great-granddaughter Elizabeth Moore; brother Frank Howeth; and brother William Howeth.



Memorial contributions may be made to: ; and FUMC Gainesville.



You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary