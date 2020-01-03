|
Donald N "Poppy" Muller,86, of Denton went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, December 28,2019. Mr. Muller was born September 5, 1933, a twin, at the family farm near Muenster, Texas. He was married to Norma Vogel on April 14, 1956. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for over 39 years. Poppy was known for his beautiful lawn and gardens, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking. After retirement he remained active with volunteer work. He loved his Catholic faith and was a devoted and loving husband and father.
Don is survived by wife, Norma of Denton. Children: Ron (Claudia)Muller of Amarillo, Lynn (Robert) Hanson of Muenster, Steve (Patti) Muller of McKinney, Matt Muller of Oklahoma City. Grandchildren: Philip, Nickolas, Madeline (Mark), Robert, Caroline, Bryce and Brooke. He leaves behind 1 sister, Jeanette Hellinger of Lindsay Texas. Don was loved by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by parents Matt and Angeline Muller, brothers Arnold and Clyde, sisters Josephine, Juanita, Bertha, Rosalee, twin Eva and several brothers-and sisters-in-law. At his request, his body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical School.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Denton at 10:30 A.M. on January 18,2020. Mass will be officiated by Don's great nephew, Father Kyle Walterschied. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 909 McCormick, Denton, Texas 76201 in care of Father Kyle Walterschied.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020