Donald Wayne â€œDonâ€ Nance
Donald Wayne "Don" Nance left his earthly confines to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Denton, TX at the age of 82. He was born December 29, 1937 in Lubbock, TX to Arnold Edward Nance and Edna Elizabeth Ford Nance. Don spent his childhood in Van Alstyne, TX and graduated from Van Alstyne High School. During his youth, he participated in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving membership in the honor society, Order of the Arrow. He married his devoted and loving wife, Betha Lee Miller Nance on April 26, 1955 in Durant, OK. They were blessed with two sons, Roy Don, born in 1958 and Michael Wayne "Mickey", born in 1960.
Don proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard, enlisting on his 17th birthday, and was stationed at Fort Polk, LA. He moved his family to Denton, TX in 1963 and continued his National Guard service working at the Nike Missile Base until it's closure in 1969. He then enjoyed work as an insurance adjuster until his retirement in 2001.
One of Don's passions was refereeing high school football, which he did for a span of 30 years. He was an avid golfer and accomplished woodworker. He was also a faithful member of Gateway Church of Denton. Those who knew Don know of his selfless love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. He possessed one of the most positive mental attitudes, upbeat and undaunted to the very end. His sense of humor was always on point (well, most of the time!) He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother C.A. Nance and sister Debra Nance Alexander. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Beth, sister LeeAnn Nance, sons Roy & wife Barbara, and Mickey & wife Beth, grandchildren Caryn Alisha Riggs (Clay), Forrest Nance (Amanda), Baylie Sanford (Shane), Dana Nance, Lauren David (Steven), great-grandchildren Taylor, Kenzie, Caleb, Abel, Isaac, Wayland, Shepherd, Ella & Piper, as well as several nieces & nephews.
As a precaution due to the Coronavirus health crisis, a memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who would like to honor Don's memory at this time, please consider a donation to the or .
The family would like to thank Heaven at Home Senior Care, the Good Samaritan Society of Denton and Heritage Hospice of Texas for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020