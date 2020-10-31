Donna Bruedigam
Donna Bruedigam, age 71, of Arygle passed away Sunday, October 25th in Denton, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Van, of Argyle, daughter Tonya Williams of Missouri City, granddaughter Brittany Cronin and her husband Justin of Weatherford, brother Bobby Webb and his wife Samantha of Ponder, sister in-law Patricia Webb of Roanoke, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was born on January 29, 1949 in west Texas to Joe Edward and Beaulah Mae (Fuller) Webb. Donna was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the State Firefighters' and Fire Marshals' Association, and a very active member of both the Roanoke and Argyle Senior Centers. In addition, she volunteered with the USO welcoming the troops as they returned home.
Donna owned and operated Donna's Beauty Shop in Roanoke for over 40 years, she worked for Roanoke and Mayhill Fire Departments, and was a valuable employee who helped open the Walmart in Roanoke.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Eakins Cemetery in Ponder on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 AM.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com