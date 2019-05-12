Donna Gayle Carter



1948-2019



Donna Gayle Carter died peacefully on the evening of Sunday, May 5th, after an arduous battle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded in love and care by her family.



Donna is survived by her husband, Dwight Carter; her children Daren, Deana and Dedra; her grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Cayleigh, Ty, Kate, Tess and Tanner; her brother, Buttons Carlisle and sister, Judy Shannon; many nephews, nieces and cousins; her faithful poodle, Lola and by many loyal and caring colleagues and friends. She is predeceased by her father, Tom Carlisle and her mother, Frankie Carlisle.



Donna was born in Knox City, Texas on April 16th, 1948 to Tom and Frankie Carlisle. She attended Kress High School until she graduated in 1966. In 1967 she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Dwight Carter. They soon grew their family by three with a son and two daughters, who were her pride and joy. Donna was a devoted mother and wife, and an avid creator, crafter and decorator. Donna was known for her creative nature, her amazing work ethic, and her ability to bring people together. She was a guru of event planning and put her skills to use often as she worked in the Human Resource office at the University of North Texas. She was a dedicated member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ and served in many capacities to show Christ's love to others.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 2-4 at Singing Oaks Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/Donna_Carter would be appreciated. True to her generous spirit and in the hope of future treatments that would benefit others, Donna chose to donate her body for the advancement of Alzheimer's research. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary