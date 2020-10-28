1/1
Donna Kaye (Dudley) Schluter
1946 - 2020
Donna Kaye Schluter (Dudley)

Donna Kaye Schluter (Dudley), 74, of Ponder passed away on October 23, 2020 in Denton. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Harold and Martha (Booher) Dudley on June 4, 1946. She married Gary (Butch) Schluter on December 2, 1989, they were married for 26 years.

Donna a devoted wife, mother, nanaw/granny, friend and faithful Christian. Donna was a spiritual women and was involved in many church activities, especially her beloved "Lady Bugs. She enjoyed being with and watching her grandkids in all of their activities." She had a passion for her estate sales, and she had a special power of finding anything that you needed at an estate sale. She would spend hours looking at the sales in the paper and planning out the morning route. She was a sweet, kind, giving women who enjoyed life. Donna will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, David Delcambre of Ponder, Scott and wife Codi Delcambre of Ponder, Erik Schluter and wife Windy of Ponder, daughter, Sherri Bean and husband Tommy of Ponder, brother, Kenny (Lisa) Dudley of Rusk, Tx., Grandchildren, Haley (Cody) McGuire, Chris (Rachel) Schluter, Cole Delcambre, Noah Bean, Keely Kaye Delcambre, great-grandchildren, Ivy and River McGuire and Grayson Schluter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary (Butch) Schluter and her mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the First Baptist Church in Ponder, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Ponder. Interment will follow at Eakins Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 386, Ponder, Texas 76259 or Ponder First Baptist Church, PO Box 216, Ponder, Texas.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
the First Baptist Church
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
the First Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 26, 2020
My best friend will remain in my heart and mind forever.
Susan Jennings
Friend
October 25, 2020
Donna always had a big hug and big smile before and after a visit . She has always and will continue to have a special place in the Cockburn’s heart
Amanda Cockburn
October 25, 2020
Donna was my friend and a amazing neighbor. I sure did think the world of her! She was there for me when I needed guidance when I was losing my father in law. Donna always gave me the best advice. I wish I could’ve spent more time with her. I’m sure going to miss her! She never let covid stop her from passing out food at the church on Friday’s. If you were lucky enough to know her she always had a smile on her face and a wave as you passed by.
She loved her flowers/plants and sitting on her front porch.
Heaven gained a beautiful Angel when they got you. May God comfort your family and may you watch over them daily. (As I know you will) Godspeed ahead my dear friend- and come visit me sometimes- I’ll watch for you.
I will think of you often.....
Sending lots of love and prayers to your family. May God provide them peace and comfort during this time of loss. I will be sending up lots of prayers.
Until we meet again my friend....

Jackie Spivey
Friend
October 24, 2020
Sending prayers during this most difficult time.
Linda Hewlett
Friend
