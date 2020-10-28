Donna Kaye Schluter (Dudley)Donna Kaye Schluter (Dudley), 74, of Ponder passed away on October 23, 2020 in Denton. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Harold and Martha (Booher) Dudley on June 4, 1946. She married Gary (Butch) Schluter on December 2, 1989, they were married for 26 years.Donna a devoted wife, mother, nanaw/granny, friend and faithful Christian. Donna was a spiritual women and was involved in many church activities, especially her beloved "Lady Bugs. She enjoyed being with and watching her grandkids in all of their activities." She had a passion for her estate sales, and she had a special power of finding anything that you needed at an estate sale. She would spend hours looking at the sales in the paper and planning out the morning route. She was a sweet, kind, giving women who enjoyed life. Donna will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.She is survived by her sons, David Delcambre of Ponder, Scott and wife Codi Delcambre of Ponder, Erik Schluter and wife Windy of Ponder, daughter, Sherri Bean and husband Tommy of Ponder, brother, Kenny (Lisa) Dudley of Rusk, Tx., Grandchildren, Haley (Cody) McGuire, Chris (Rachel) Schluter, Cole Delcambre, Noah Bean, Keely Kaye Delcambre, great-grandchildren, Ivy and River McGuire and Grayson Schluter.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary (Butch) Schluter and her mother and father.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the First Baptist Church in Ponder, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Ponder. Interment will follow at Eakins Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 386, Ponder, Texas 76259 or Ponder First Baptist Church, PO Box 216, Ponder, Texas.