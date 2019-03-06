|
Doris Lea Kelley
Doris Lea Kelley, 98, of Denton passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Denton. She was born September 9, 1920 in Buena Vista, Texas to B Almon and Jessie Mae Curry.
Doris attended Justin High School and Parkland Nursing School. She worked as a nurse before her retirement.
Doris is survived by daughters, Diana Kelley of Denton; Donna Hall and husband Garry of Argyle; son Colin Kelley and wife Emma of Newark, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and special extended family and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Kelley, parents, B Almon and Jessie Mae Curry, sister, Bertie Jean Keyworth and brother, Escar Paul "Son" Curry.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday at Justin United Methodist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Justin Cemetery.
Special thanks to friends and caregivers at The Village Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019