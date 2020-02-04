|
Doris Majorie Wilder
Doris Majorie Wilder, 94, of Denton, Texas entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the afternoon of January 31, 2020. Doris was a faithful follower of the Lord since her early teens and a devoted minister's wife to her late husband, Rev. Charles Wilder, for over 40 years. Charles and Doris served in churches in Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Illinois. Doris was an avid reader and especially loved history. One of the highlights of her life was visiting the battlefields in Metz, France where Charles had fought and was wounded during World War II. She also enjoyed seeing the White Cliffs of Dover in England, which Charles had promised to show her in his letters from the front.
Doris was born to Luther Shannon and Maxie Miriam (McDowell) Dodson on December 13, 1925, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She was married to Charles Wilder in Altoona on February 18, 1945. She was a graduate of Altoona (PA) High School in 1943 and the Bible Institute of Pennsylvania (now Cairn University) in 1949. She graduated from Macomb Community College with a certificate in cosmetology in 1981.
Doris is survived by three sons, David, John, and Jim. Her eldest son, Mark, preceded her into the presence of the Lord in 2004. Doris had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, with a sixth great-grandchild due in May 2020.
Funeral services will held at Denton Bible Church at 3:00 pm on February 6, 2020. A time of visitation will begin at 2:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Cairn University and Dallas Theological Seminary.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020