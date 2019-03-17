Dormand Long



Dormand Long, a former resident of Slidell, Texas, passed away Thursday, March, 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington at age seventy-five. Dormand was a retired banker and Certified Public Accountant.



He is survived by his wife, Bobbie G. Long, daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Lance Bon, and grandchildren Roland and Harlow Bon, all of Seattle, WA . Son, Eric Long, of Spanaway, Washington.



He has nieces and nephews: Les Fortenberry, Blake Fortenberry of Slidell, Tx and Becky Fortenberry Ford of Rosston and their families. He is also survived by his brother's children, Sheryl Long of Chicago Il. and Bert Long of Westerville, OH. His sister, Johnnie Ray Long Seale and nephews, Craig and Lyman Young of Corpus Christi were close to Dormand and Bobbie and they spent many pleasant times together.



Dormand was preceded in death by his parents,Hubert Earl Long and Dora Casbeer Long, his brother Hubert Earl Long. Jr. and his sister Charlotte Long Fortenberry



Dormand served in the U. S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He was a long time resident of Dallas and served on many business and professional organizations. He was born in Coprus Christi Tx July 8, 1943, and moved to the Long Ranch in July 1945 .He was a graduate of Slidell school and an active FFA member. He was loved by his family and and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary