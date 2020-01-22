|
Dorothea Ann Karl Hagen
Dorothea Ann Karl Hagen, 84, of Denton, passed away Saturday morning, January 18th, 2020.
Known to all as â€œDottiâ€, she was born November 29th, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Genevieve Karl.
Mrs. Hagen studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and paid her tuition by working as a personal assistant and as a secretary. It was during that time that she met the absolute love of her life, William F. Hagen Sr. The Hagens' moved to Denton in 1965 as a young family. Together they raised 4 children and built a life together in Argyle, Texas. Dotti turned her creative talents to cooking and was a self-taught gourmet by anyone's standards.
Mrs. Hagen was a prolific volunteer at Argyle Elementary, The Selwyn School, Denton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Woods and Waters and Catholic Charities, to name a few. Dotti was known for her endless generosity, her gregariousness, her humor, her love of animals and her impeccable style. Her home was open to all friends and family and most friends felt like family in short order.
Mrs. Hagen was well-cared for in her final years by the staff of The Canyons of Stone Oak in San Antonio. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the love and care provided each and every day to their mother.
Mrs. Hagen is survived by her children H.F â€œRickâ€ of Denton, W.F. â€œBillâ€ of South Padre Island, Kurt of Dallas, Karla of San Antonio and by her niece Carol of Whitesboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren Madeline, Jackson, Thatcher, Gigi, Luke and Grace and her grandnieces Katie and Megan.
A private family service will be held in February. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Dallas or the .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020