Slay Memorial Funeral Center - Aubrey
400 S HIGHWAY 377
Aubrey, TX 76227
(940) 365-7529
Dorothy Erwin
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Slay Memorial Funeral Center - Aubrey
400 S HIGHWAY 377
Aubrey, TX 76227
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Belew Cemetery: private family service
Aubrey, TX
Dorothy Faye Erwin


1940 - 2020
Dorothy Faye Erwin Obituary
Dorothy Faye Erwin

Dorothy Faye Erwin, 79, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Gainesville, TX. She was born June 23, 1940 in Aubrey, TX to Bailey E. and Lavada Elizabeth (Durham) Redfearn. Dorothy married Bobby Gene Erwin, Sr. on February 23, 1974 in Pilot Point, TX.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Randy Jones and wife Darla of Aubrey, TX and Bobby Erwin Jr. and wife Lynette of Corinth, TX; two daughters, Gwen Weaver and Cindy Stroope both of Burneyville, OK; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sam Redfearn of Whitesboro, TX and Billy Ray Redfearn of Collinsville, TX; sister, Barbara Looper of Celina, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bailey and Lavada; husband, Bobby; daughter, Terri Jones; two brothers, Gene and Jack Redfearn; sister, Wanda LaGrone; and son-in-law, Bret Stroope.

An open visitation will be held 10:30AM-4:00PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey, TX with Rev. Sam Redfearn officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
