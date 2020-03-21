|
Dorothy L. Hartline-Jones
Dorothy L. Hartline-Jones, 93, of Denton, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton.
Mrs. Jones was born on January 28, 1927 in Renner, TX to Silas and Rebecca (Miles) Bryan. She worked at Sears Department Store and also for S&H Greenstamps. She was a member of the Gateway United Baptist Church. She was married to Melvin Grady Hartline on June 11, 1945 in San Francisco, CA until his death on December 24, 2003. She later married Clifford Jones on April 20, 2006 in Denton.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Jones of Denton; daughter, Elizabeth Solis of Denton; son, Bryan J. Hartline of Decatur; brothers, Silas Bryan of Mesquite, James Bryan of Bonham; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, March 23, 2020 at Plano Mutual Cemetery, Plano, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020