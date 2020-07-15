Dorothy Marie Sprabary
Dorothy Marie Sprabary, 67, of Krum, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Medical City Hospital of Denton.
Mrs. Sprabary was born on December 23, 1952 in Denton to Jason Douglas and Juanita (Ottwell) Gammill. She was married to Farron Edd Sprabary on December 27, 1969 in Denton. She worked for Jostens for more than twenty-five years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of more than fifty years, Farron Edd Sprabary of Krum; son, Jason Edd Sprabary of Hammond, NY; sisters, Sandy Urich of Krugerville, Sharon Ziman of Denton, Patty Prentice, Peggy Phethean; brother, Duward Gammill of Denton; grandchildren, Sadie Sprabary, Jacob Sprabary, Maverick Sprabary. She was predeceded in death by a brother, Danny Gammill.
