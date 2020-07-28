1/1
Dorothy Sims Wakefield
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Sims Wakefield

Dorothy Sims Wakefield, 82, of Denton, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound.

Mrs. Wakefield was born on November 20, 1937 in Ethel, Mississippi to Charles Bentley and Zelda (Boyett) Sims. She was married to Deral Wakefield on April 10, 1960 in Amarillo; he died on November 29, 2015. She owned and operated Wakefield construction with her husband and was an orthodontist assistant for Dr. John Nelson for many years.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Dee Wakefield of Denton; grandson, Cash Wakefield of Denton; great-grandson, Cash Christian Wakefield of Denton; and by many loved sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Denton.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
