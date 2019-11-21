|
|
Dortha Perkins Whitworth
Dortha Perkins Whitworth, 94 of Denton passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born August 25, 1925 in Haslet, Texas to Bascom Lyle Perkins and Ella Josephine Pearl Chivers Perkins. She married H.W. (Art) Whitworth on June 11,1941 and they had 5 children. She earned her cosmetology license in 1951 and she made people beautiful for the last 68 years having cut her last head of hair in July of this year. She loved her occupation and all of her customers and coworkers like family.
Dortha was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Mildred Randolph, brothers Clinton Perkins, and Marlin Perkins, her oldest son Lyle Jackson Whitworth, grandson Daniel Brent Whitworth, M.D.
Dortha is survived by daughter, Pamela Hawkins and husband Harold, daughter in law, Janie Whitworth, sons, Wallace Whitworth and wife Barbara, Denver Whitworth and wife Sandra, Donnie Whitworth and partner Elaine Tilton, sister in law Pat Perkins, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren in addition to numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 at DeBerry Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25,2019 at 11:15 am at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery with Andy Walters officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019