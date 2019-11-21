Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Dortha Whitworth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dortha Whitworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dortha Perkins Whitworth


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dortha Perkins Whitworth Obituary
Dortha Perkins Whitworth

Dortha Perkins Whitworth, 94 of Denton passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born August 25, 1925 in Haslet, Texas to Bascom Lyle Perkins and Ella Josephine Pearl Chivers Perkins. She married H.W. (Art) Whitworth on June 11,1941 and they had 5 children. She earned her cosmetology license in 1951 and she made people beautiful for the last 68 years having cut her last head of hair in July of this year. She loved her occupation and all of her customers and coworkers like family.

Dortha was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Mildred Randolph, brothers Clinton Perkins, and Marlin Perkins, her oldest son Lyle Jackson Whitworth, grandson Daniel Brent Whitworth, M.D.

Dortha is survived by daughter, Pamela Hawkins and husband Harold, daughter in law, Janie Whitworth, sons, Wallace Whitworth and wife Barbara, Denver Whitworth and wife Sandra, Donnie Whitworth and partner Elaine Tilton, sister in law Pat Perkins, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren in addition to numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 at DeBerry Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25,2019 at 11:15 am at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery with Andy Walters officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dortha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -