|
|
Douglas Kenneth Layne
Douglas Kenneth Layne was born to Tom and Lissie Layne on July 25, 1928, at home near Forreston, about 10 miles from Waxahachie, Texas where he grew up with his brothers Paul and Murice and graduated from Waxahachie High School.
The first of his family to attend college, he was encouraged by his science teacher, Mary Williams, to study chemistry at what is now the University of North Texas. He received his B.S. in 1949 and his M.S. in 1950 both in chemistry. That same year he married his wife of 28 years, Mae Rhodes Layne.
He served on the advisory board of the Department of Chemistry at UNT during the 1990's after he moved back to Denton following his retirement. He also served on the Executive Advisory board of the Department of Marketing of the College of Business. Mr. Layne was also a graduate of the Senior Executive Program of the Graduate School of Business at Indiana University.
Known as Kenneth, Ken, Douglas and Doug Layne during the various stages of his professional career, he served in the Chemical Corp at Dugway Proving Grounds from 1952 to 1954. He joined Dow Corning Corp. in Midland, MI in 1954 as a product development chemist and progressed through assignments as technical field rep, laboratory director, global business manager, President of Dow Corning Europe, Corporate VP of Marketing and Sales, and Corporate VP of Business and Market Development worldwide. Doug was also granted 17 patents while working at Dow Corning.
After retiring in 1984, Mr. Layne joined the Planned Innovation Consulting Group for 6 years and provided assistance to several blue chip companies in the US and Europe. He served on the board of Medical Innovations during its startup and through its sale to a major medical device company.
In 1990 Doug moved back to Denton, TX and married his across the street neighbor, Lucille Herschberger in 1991. Thereafter, he enjoyed some of the best years of his life with her and her family. They traveled the world together but their primary focus for twenty odd years was as co-presidents of the Huggers and Helpers Class and members of the First Baptist Church of Denton. As was often said of him, he was a "good Baptist man".
Mr. Layne is survived by his wife Lucille; his son Dr. Michael Layne and his wife, Laura Zigmanth of White Lake, Michigan. Also nephew Gary Layne and wife Mary of Jackson, WY; nieces and their families, Judy Prather and husband Jude, Terry Sossaman and Jayme Cole, all of Arlington, TX; Also from his wife's family, daughter, Susan Todd of Flower Mound, TX; son, Bob Boydston and wife Rosemary of Denton; son Rodney Boydston and wife, Marie, of Frisco, TX. Also surviving are grandchildren, Mark Todd, Jennifer Boydston, Tiffany Todd and Nathan Boydston along with great grandchildren, Jadyn and Jarrett Brown and Lillyanna Boydston.
Douglas Kenneth Layne passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, May 13, at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Dr, Denton, TX 76207.
He loved his family deeply and was loved by them equally in return.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 13, 2020