Douglas Neece
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Mountain International Church
Douglas Raymond Neece


1947 - 2019
Douglas Raymond Neece Obituary
Douglas Raymond Neece

Douglas Raymond Neece, 72, of Argyle, Texas passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. He was born on April 21, 1947 to Wallace and Mary Neece in Center Point, Arkansas.

Douglas attended Blevins High School and Henderson State College. He enjoyed horse racing, golfing and was the President of Integrity Media, Inc.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Eagle Mountain International Church. A private burial will be held afterwards at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Linda Neece, sons, Joel Neece, Phillip Neece and stepson, Robert Johnson, sisters, Gloria Copeland, Missy Johnson and Jan Harbour, brothers, Richard Neece and Tommy Neece and his five grandchildren: Hannah Neece, Tyler Neece, Abbi Neece, Elly Neece and Maddox Neece.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Mary Neece, daughter Nikki Turner, son Gary Neece and his brother Stanley Neece.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 11, 2019
