Doyle R. BeckDoyle R. Beck, 54 of Denton, died June 9, 2020 at home. He was born July 21, 1965 in Denton. He went to Denton Schools and enjoyed Sports, Fishing and Flea Marketing. He married Varah on July 21, 2015 in Denton.Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 2-3:00 p.m. The Service began at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with Pastor Glen Fogg officiating.Doyle is survived by his wife, Varah Beck of Denton, mother, Edna Beck of Denton, brother, Billy and wife Jeanena Beck of Aubrey, sisters, Thresa Reeves of Denton, Patty Beck of Waco, son, Doyle Singleton of Denton, daughter, Karen Beck of Denton. Doyle's' family will miss him ever so much, they loved him so much.