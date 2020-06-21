Doyle R. Beck
1965 - 2020
Doyle R. Beck

Doyle R. Beck, 54 of Denton, died June 9, 2020 at home. He was born July 21, 1965 in Denton. He went to Denton Schools and enjoyed Sports, Fishing and Flea Marketing. He married Varah on July 21, 2015 in Denton.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 2-3:00 p.m. The Service began at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with Pastor Glen Fogg officiating.

Doyle is survived by his wife, Varah Beck of Denton, mother, Edna Beck of Denton, brother, Billy and wife Jeanena Beck of Aubrey, sisters, Thresa Reeves of Denton, Patty Beck of Waco, son, Doyle Singleton of Denton, daughter, Karen Beck of Denton. Doyle's' family will miss him ever so much, they loved him so much.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
