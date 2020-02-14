Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Drew Martin
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Ponder, TX
Drew L. Martin


1961 - 2020
Drew L. Martin Obituary
Drew L. Martin

Drew L. Martin of Ponder, Texas, passed away February 11, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born to Pete and Bobby Martin in Amarillo, Texas on May 5, 1961. He graduated 4th in his class from Ponder High School in 1979. Drew became a Fort Worth Police Officer in 1982 where he later met the love of his life, his wife, Paula. In his over 30 years as a police officer, he treated everyone he encountered with compassion and dignity. As a lifelong sports fan, after his retirement, he spent his time traveling the country attending sports games, collecting memorabilia, and keeping score at his grandson's basketball games. He also served as a Marshal Captain at the annual Colonial Golf Tournament for twenty years. Known for his sense of humor, he left an impression on everyone he met. Drew will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Pete Martin.

He is survived by his wife Paula Martin; mother, Bobby Martin; brother, Matt Martin children, Cory Martin and wife Meagan Martin, Megan Joblin and husband Josh Joblin; grandchildren, Destin Wade, Elijah Todd, and Eleanor Joblin.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15 at the First Baptist Church in Ponder.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
