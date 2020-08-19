Durward B. Bradshaw Jr.Durward B. Bradshaw Jr. , 80 of Denton, TX passed away August 15, 2020. Durward was born July 5, 1940, in Waldron, AR.Durward graduated from Sunray High School in 1958. He played football at West Texas State for 2 years before leaving and pursuing a career in aviation.He was married to Alice Ann Bradshaw, his high school sweetheart, for 48 years before her passing in 2016. He remarried later in life to Margaret Ann and they spent the last 2 years of his life together.Durward began his aviation career as a crop duster in West Texas and then transitioned to a bush pilot in Wyoming. His first commercial pilot position was in the early 1960's with West Coast Airlines. He worked for Pan American Airlines from 1966 until 1986. During this time, Durward went back to college to complete a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry Riddle University. In 1986, Durward transferred to United Airlines where he ended his career as a Boeing 777 captain. He had a distinguished career as a pilot, fleet captain, flight trainer, as well as numerous management roles. He retired in 2000 after 36 years of dedicated service.Durward was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. He loved the time he spent at church serving in leadership roles, teaching Bible classes, and supporting Alice in her World Bible School endeavors. He was a kind, generous, loving man that loved the Lord and was always on the lookout for those in need.He is survived by his wife Margaret Ann, his sons David Bradshaw and wife Rebecca of Haslet, TX, and Charles Bradshaw of Colleyville, TX; Seven grandchildren - Brannon Bradshaw and his wife Ashley, Annah, Caulin, Davis, Ellah, Miah, and Maddox; his brother, David Bradshaw of Amarillo, TX, and his sister, Sandra Burkett of Pampa, TX. He was preceded in death by Alice Ann Bradshaw, his parents Durward B. Bradshaw Sr. and Ruby Bradshaw, and his brother Gerald Bradshaw.Services are scheduled for Graveside at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton at 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020. It will also be streamed on Face Book Live under Durward Bradshaw Memorial Service.The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to World Bible School with Singing Oaks Church of Christ.