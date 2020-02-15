|
|
Durward Gerald Miller
Durward Gerald Miller of Aubrey, TX, affectionately known as Paw Paw to his family, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born June 28, 1928, to Lee and Magnolia Miller, he grew up on Mustang Creek and enjoyed hunting and playing baseball. Durward married the love of his life Alla Jean Denison, on August 27, 1949. During their 62 years of marriage, Durward and Jean raised one daughter, Margie, and three sons, Gerald, David, and Ronny. He retired as the head of maintenance for the Denton Independent School District after serving for 37 years. Durward loved the Lord, his family, serving in the church as well as many lifelong friends. A true jack of all trades, he also loved handiwork, creating tools from scratch, gardening, and shooting squirrels out of his pecan trees. Durward is truly loved by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, and his grandsons Jason and Jordan.
Durward is survived by his brother Wayne, his children, their spouses, Carlos, Eva Lea, Debbie, and ReneÃ©, his 11 grandchildren, and his 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Durward's life will be held at the chapel at Good Samaritan Society Denton Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive, Denton, TX 76201, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM (visitation beginning at noon).
Immediately following the funeral, Durward will be laid to rest at Belew Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Durwards memory, the family would like to request that donations be made to The Good Samaritan Society at https://www.good-sam.com/locations/denton-village (click on the Donate link at the top of the page).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020