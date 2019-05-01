Home

Dustin Lee Banks


1990 - 2019
Dustin Lee Banks Obituary
Dustin o

Dustin "Dusty" Lee Banks, age 28, left this world, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.

Dusty was born October 29, 1990 in Denton, Texas the son of Gail and Debbie (Tuggle) Banks. He married the love of his life, Callie Johnson. Dusty Banks was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He lost his battle with depression but he leaves behind a family that hopes others will continue to fight and seek the help they need. He was loved by many and loved many as well. He may be gone but never forgotten."

Dusty leaves behind is beloved family, wife, Callie Banks of Whitesboro, TX; sons, Liam Banks of Whitesboro, TX; Declan Banks of Whitesboro, TX; daughter, Ariah Cole of Whitesboro, TX; mother, Debbie Banks of Collinsville, TX; and sister, Geneva Barrett of Azle, TX. He was preceded in death by his father, Gail Banks.

Mr. Banks was cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2019
