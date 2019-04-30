Dwain Bean



Dwain Bean (77) peacefully passed from this life on April 27, 2019. Dwain was born on October 22, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas.



Dwain Bean is survived by his wife of 55 years, Amanda. He is also survived by the loves of his life: son, Russell Bean, his wife Margo of Denton, and their children, Stephen and Matthew and daughter Michelle Bean Bridges, her husband Sam of Denton, and their children, Samantha and Mitchell. Dwain has one surviving sister, Charlotte Bean Monroe, her husband, Butch of Port Neches, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Ruby Bean and two siblings, Mike Bean and Donna Bean Harvill.



Dwain grew up in the Port Neches-Groves area and attended PN-G public schools. He graduated in 1960. He attended Tyler Junior College on a football scholarship from 1960-1962. Then, he attended North Texas State University on a football scholarship beginning in 1962. He earned several accolades in football: Missouri Valley Conference Most Valuable Player and All-American Honorable Mention and was drafted in 1964 by the Green Bay Packers. Dwain also played in the Canadian League for two years. He was inducted into University of North Texas Hall of Fame in 1997 and into the Tyler Junior College Circle of Honor in 1998.



After graduating from NTSU in 1970, he taught and coached football and/or golf in Denton ISD for 30 years. Those were beloved years to him, not only because of the many wins; but, mainly, because of the exceptional young people he had the honor to know and with whom he developed many life-long friendships. Golf became his favorite hobby and allowed him another group of exceptional friends from Denton Country Club.



Dwain and Amanda, during their 55 years together, often discussed how blessed they were! Their many blessings from God came in many forms: family, friends, church, happiness, health, careers, travels and a wonderful retirement of over 20 years!



Burial will be a private family service. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Denton Country Club on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. If you choose, memorials may be made to .