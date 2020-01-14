|
|
Dwanlyn "Dee " Sue Guay
Dwanlyn "Dee" Sue Guay, 67, of Aubrey, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.
Mrs. Guay was born on November 9, 1952 in Denton to Dwane and Bessie Mae (Dean) Lynch. She graduated from the Texas Woman's University earning an Associates of Nursing Science and obtained her LVN and continued her education earning her Bachelor of Science of Nursing (BSN) as well as becoming an RN. She quickly put that education to good use throughout her life seeing to and caring for others. She worked as an ER nurse, hospice nurse, home health nurse and as school nurse for schools in Pilot Point ISD, Denton ISD, Colleyville ISD and Grapevine ISD. She was married to Kevin Paulsen on July 19, 1994 in Honolulu, HI. Dee enjoyed working on her families genealogy, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and any excuse to have a tea party with close friends and family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she had met some of her dearest friends.
Dee is survived by her husband, Kevin Paulsen of Aubrey; sons, Ryan Guay of Oklahoma, Loren Guay of Aubrey; sister, Patricia Bolin of Denton; brother, Tim Lynch of Idaho; grandchildren, Kyra, Charlie, Nora, & Christopher. She was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Guay.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1801 Malone St., Denton. Interment will be at Green Valley Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020