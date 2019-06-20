Earl Dean Burton



Earl Dean Burton passed away on May 30, 2019 in New Braunfels, TX at the age of 87. He was born in Wichita, KS where he was raised and graduated high school. In 1959, he and his first wife, Roberta (Bobbie) settled in Irving, TX where they raised their 4 children.



Earl enjoyed woodworking, drawing and painting, saddle and leather work, and horseback riding.



He is survived by his wife of 8 years Donna Porter Burton; brother, Bob Burton and wife Sue; children Deborah Burton Haley and husband Brian; David Burton and wife Michelle, Teri Burton Bierman and husband Craig, Jay Burton and wife Karen; stepchildren Kathy Porter, David Porter and wife Becky, Steve Porter and wife Sandi, and Becky White; as well as 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.



Earl was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta (Bobbie), sister Mary and her husband Jack, brother Kenny and his wife Sharon.



A small family memorial service will be held on June 29th in New Braunfels, TX. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary