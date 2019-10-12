|
Ed Nachtweh
Ed Nachtweh (80) of Denton County passed from a long illness on October 1. He was born in Haarlem, Holland on April 13, 1939. Ed became a US citizen on June 5, 1978. He is preceded in death by parents (George & Magdelina), sister (Lucy), brother (Robbert), sister-in-law (Linda), and wife (Mary Ann). He leaves his wife (Janet) of 15 years, sons Ronald (Ari), Harrold (Kristy), and Bob (Georgia), 5 grandchildren and 4 great grand-children, Niece (Lisa Nachtweh) and 3 great nephews, and 1 great niece. Janet's sons Matt (Cindy), Mike (April), daughters Amy (David) Emily (Brent) and 6 step grandsons who call him Opa Ed. Dutch friends for life included Rudy and LIz Hendricks and Stella Berry of California and Jos, Guus and Denise Overduijn of Holland. Ed was pianist of the Young at Heart Band, Dixie Jazz group and Women's choir of the Senior Center. Ed was an avid reader of the Urantia Book and attended study groups across Texas. He was loved and will be missed by many and was very proud of his US citizenship. Private services will be held. Thank you to Dalton and Sons Funeral Home, Lewisville, TX for all their help.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019