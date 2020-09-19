Eddie Delano Huey
Eddie Delano Huey, age 83, passed away in his home Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Eddie is survived by his son, Edward Huey of Denton; his granddaughter, Katie Blackwell of Denton; his great grandchildren, Chloe and Cash also of Denton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Huey of Denton; his daughter, Birdiessia "Birdie" Blackwell of Denton and his parents, Herbert and Edna Huey of Valley View.
Eddie graduated from Denton High School in 1955. Major Eddie D. Huey (RET), then joined the US Army after which he retired from the US National Reserves after thirty-seven years of service. He was a Denton Police Officer in the 1960's. He then went to work for General Motors in Dallas which he retired from in the 1990's.
Eddie was a social, active man who was a Dedicated Nobel of the Mystic Shrine, a Master Mason with Masons of Texas. He enjoyed old cars, trucks and tractors. He was a member of the Early Automobile Club of Denton.
The visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery. Pastor Glen Daniels will officiate the service.
Condolences, flowers and donations may be sent to funeral home or 5530 Farris Road, Denton, TX 76208.
