Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Swisher Cemetery
Lake Dallas, TX
Eddie Lee Furra

Eddie Lee Furra, 95, of Lake Dallas, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home in Lake Dallas.

Mrs. Furra was born on September 30, 1923 in Nacogdoches County, TX to Forest and Letha Swink. She was married to Melvin J. Furra on June 17, 1940; he died November 26, 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Melva Holley of Denton; son, Roger Furra of Corinth; sister, Belle Morris of Farmers Branch; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Swisher Cemetery, Lake Dallas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
