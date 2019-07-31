|
Eddie William Scott
Eddie William Scott, 70, of Denton passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Denton. He was born on December 23, 1948 in Denton, Texas to Andrew and Alice Scott. Eddie attended Denton Schools and worked in the oil field services and construction. He married Brenda Scott on September 15, 2001 in Denton.
He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Alice Scott and his sisters, Marybell Matheson, Bernice Leal and Shirley Chasteen.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 P.M. also at DeBerry Funeral Directors.
Eddie is survived by his wife Brenda Scott, daughters, Tammy Scott, Trina Ford, Genia Perez and Susan Zambrano, son, Stoney Scott, sisters Geraldine Puente, Glenda Robles and Darlene Gray, brother, Ray Scott, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 31, 2019