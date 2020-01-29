|
|
Edith Lanier Ross Lindley
Edith Lanier Ross Lindley, 98, of Denton passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born in Boyd, Texas to James Lee and Margaret "Maggie" (Peden) Ross.
She married H.M. "Jerry" Lindley on February 19, 1944 in Denton. She worked at The University of North Texas for 33 years as a Professor of Home Economics, she also taught Home Economics at Sanger High School and coached girls' basketball.
She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton, a member of The Eastern Star and volunteered at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling and sports, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks. She also played basketball in the Senior Olympics.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Weaver and her husband Dave, Denise Harpool and her husband Ralph, granddaughters, Alicia Furler and Lisa Arrington, grandsons, Sean Weaver and Mark Harpool.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H.M. "Jerry" Lindley, her granddaughter, Christy Manning and her mother and father.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton. Please consider a memorial donation in honor of Edith Lindley to a Hospice group of your choice.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020