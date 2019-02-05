Edred "Ed " Alan Gibson



Edred "Ed" Alan Gibson, 63, of Denton, graduated to be with his Savior Jesus Christ January 31, 2019. He crossed the finish line after a valiant four and a half year battle with cancer.



Ed was born on December 22, 1955 in Salem, OR to Arnold and Iris Gibson. He was married to Nancy Small on July 22, 1983. Ed was an active member at Denton Bible Church. He was employed by LISD in addition to owning his own irrigation business. Ed loved music, playing guitar, leading worship at Vision Ministries, fellowship with friends, and cheesecake.



Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Gibson; daughter, Jessica Sanguinet and her husband Peter, all three from Denton. His mother, Iris Gibson; sisters, Anna Frankus, Julie Fleming, all three from Oregon. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Gibson and brother, Sonny Gibson.



A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the chapel of Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Dr., Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to freedomlifechildrenshome.org to help exploited street children in India.



