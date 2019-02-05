Home

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust St
Denton, OR
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Denton Bible Church
2300 E. University Dr.
Denton, OR
View Map
Edred Gibson


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edred Gibson Obituary
Edred "Ed " Alan Gibson

Edred "Ed" Alan Gibson, 63, of Denton, graduated to be with his Savior Jesus Christ January 31, 2019. He crossed the finish line after a valiant four and a half year battle with cancer.

Ed was born on December 22, 1955 in Salem, OR to Arnold and Iris Gibson. He was married to Nancy Small on July 22, 1983. Ed was an active member at Denton Bible Church. He was employed by LISD in addition to owning his own irrigation business. Ed loved music, playing guitar, leading worship at Vision Ministries, fellowship with friends, and cheesecake.

Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy Gibson; daughter, Jessica Sanguinet and her husband Peter, all three from Denton. His mother, Iris Gibson; sisters, Anna Frankus, Julie Fleming, all three from Oregon. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Gibson and brother, Sonny Gibson.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to freedomlifechildrenshome.org to help exploited street children in India.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019
