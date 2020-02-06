|
Eduardo Alvarado Jr.
AUBREY -- Eduardo Alvarado Jr., 73, of Aubrey, TX, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, peacefully at home.
Born in Laredo, Texas on November 3, 1946, Eduardo is preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo Sr. and Dominga (Esquivel) Alvarado, and four brothers: Arturo, Raul, Blas, and Luis Alvarado.
Ed proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he moved to Lansing, MI, where he worked for General Motors while obtaining a degree in education from Michigan State University. He ultimately returned to his Texas roots, spending his career teaching in the Denton Public School system.
As a young man, he traveled through Texas and Mexico with only a backpack and a love of adventure; it was during this time that his creative spirit was born. He developed a love of painting, often creating one-of-a-kind pieces for friends and family. He also had a passion for the culinary arts, as instilled in him by his mother. Some would say he was happiest with a paint brush in one hand and a taco in the other!
While away from his "Los Gatos" ranch, one could often find him at the gym, combing the shelves of a local thrift store, or helping someone in need. His kind and nurturing soul lent itself to the rescue of many animals throughout his life.
Ed will be missed by his son & daughter, Sara Marshall and Luis Gabriel Alvarado of St. Louis, MO; son, Valentin Sky Alvarado of Spokane, WA; sister, Alicia (and husband Decederio) Gonzales of Bryan, TX; sister, Yolanda Alvarado of Cincinnati, OH; two grandchildren; and countless other nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, friends and family across the country.
Services will be held for Ed's family and friends. His memorial will be held at Unity Spiritual Center in Aubrey, TX on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 2 PM. Memorials in Ed's name may be made to The Friends of Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial or the Denton Animal Shelter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020