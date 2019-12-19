|
|
Edward "Eddy " Eugene Nixon
Edward Eugene Nixon passed away at his home in Valley View on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 53. He was born on March 23, 1966, in Dallas, Texas to Addy Eugene and Wanda Josephine (Caswell) Nixon.
Eddy attended school in Sanger and was a member of the graduating Class of 1984 from Sanger High School. Upon his graduation, Eddy served his country in the United States Navy. On March 27, 1997, he married Mary Diane Wells in Denton, Texas and they made their home in Sanger. He worked as a supervisor over the power plant at TWU in Denton for several years.
Eddy was a family man in every sense of the word. He was a loving husband, a great son, a wonderful brother, the best father, and an amazing Pawpaw. He had a nickname for each grandchild. They were his life and kept him going.
He was a diehard "Cowboys Fan" and had a passion for grilling and cooking on his smoker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Addy Eugene Nixon. He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Mary, of Sanger; four sons, Jerry Green Jr. and wife Chianne of Sanger, Steven Nixon of Sanger, Jeffrey Nixon and wife Jordon of Sanger, and Kenneth Nixon and wife Victoria of Sanger; two stepdaughters, Lisa Metzger of Clovis NM and Jeannie Massengale of Forestburg; mother and stepfather Wanda and Tim McCormick of Denton; six sisters, Carol and Johnny Freeman of Whitesboro, Leigh and Randy Knight of Granville, OH, Sherry Nixon of Roanoke, Sarah Nixon of Justin; Farah Nixon of Denton, and Susie Nixon of Justin; four brothers, Phil and Simone Nixon of Mason, OH, Daniel and Aletha Nixon of Carrollton, Matthew and Tammy Nixon of Sanger, Paul and Jodi Nixon of Gainesville; five grandchildren, Raven "Sissy Girl" Green of Sanger, William "Monster Boy" Green, Vanessa "Baby Girl" Green, Noah "Pawpaw's Buddy" Nixon, and Paxton "Pawpaw's Little Man" Nixon all of Sanger and two more on the way.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 7 pm to 9 pm at Coker Funeral Home, 403 Pecan Street, Sanger Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Sanger Cemetery in Sanger.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. You may make online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019