Edward Joseph DawsonToday we said goodbye to the kindest, most loving and generous man we have ever known. Edward Joseph Dawson, 76, of Argyle went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, peacefully at home.Ed was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Evelyn (Riggle) Dawson. He grew up with his brother Bill in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania where he was active in school and sports and began working at a very young age at his father's store. His work ethic and incredible character were developed by his loving and hard-working parents. He received his BS from Carnegie Mellon University and his MBA from the University of Chicago with a major in finance. He was an instructor at the Business Leadership Center at the SMU Cox Graduate School of Business where he taught four different negotiating and deals courses, and was awarded 58 Teaching Excellence Awards - an achievement no other instructor has come close to achieving. Ed's very successful career began at IBM, Continental Illinois Bank and Whirlpool before spending nine years at Texas Instruments where he met his much-loved wife, Lynda. They were married November 14, 1975, and were blessed to spend 45 years together. Not only did he love Lynda, he loved her five children as his own. In early 1976, Ed joined a small investment banking firm, Resources Unlimited Company. After a few years, he was able to purchase the firm from the founder and grow the company into the very prosperous Capital Alliance Corporation. After operating the company for almost 40 years, he was able to retire and spend more time with his family.Ed was a man of many interests. He was a sports fan, dog lover, marathon runner, award winning professor, astronomy buff, scuba diver, art connoisseur, NASCAR fan, symphony lover, world traveler, supercar driver, and successful businessman. He was a man of high moral compass that instilled values in us such as loving and serving God, the importance of hard work, kindness, service to others, generosity and love for family and country. He never closed a prayer without honoring the men and women who fight for our freedom. Everyone that Ed met benefitted from his hospitality and generosity. We're thankful for a man that showed us all a true example of what a family should be. Above all, Ed was a God loving husband, dad, grandad, and great grandad. He will be forever in our hearts.Ed's spirit will live on in the countless life lessons, memories, and passions that we all had the privilege of sharing with him. His legacy of love shines through his wife Lynda Dawson of Argyle, his children Christy (Rolan) Henley, Candy (William) Baird, Cathy (William) Davenport, Cindy (Tim) O'Brien, Casey (Amy) McLeod, and Robert (Stacey) Goyen; his 15 grandchildren - Wesley Minks, Kendall McLeod, William (Shani) Baird, Jessica (Tayler) Allbritton, Brandy (Travis) Tayler, Callie (Daniel) McPherson, Cassie Baird, Will Davenport, Holly Davenport, Bailey Pearson, Brittany O'Brien, Brooke O'Brien, Blair O'Brien, Brandon O'Brien, and Macy McLeod; his 16 great-grandchildren - Cayden and Harlow Minks; Haleigh and Brittyn Baird; Tatum, Broxton, Charlie and Kambrie Allbritton; Irelynn, Paxtyn and River Tayler; Noah, Nash and Della McPherson; Liam Baird-Price; and Zeke Pearson; his brother William "Bill" (Barbara) Dawson; his sister-in-law Jeannie (Wayne) Echols; his brother-in-law Norris (Shirley) Weir; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister-in-law Margie Goyen, his granddaughter Natosha Zoeanna Adkisson, and his beloved dog Humphrey.Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the North Texas Church of Christ in Northlake, Texas at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the church, prior to the service.Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.