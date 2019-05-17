Edward L. Durbin



Edward L. Durbin, 96, passed away April 14, 2019, in Denton, TX, after a life of great love and several long, mournful months waiting to be reunited in heaven with his beloved wife. Ed was surrounded by his loving family throughout his years of cancer and dementia; and his passing, like his life, was peaceful and gentle, as was his spirit when he danced his final dance.



Born Edward L. Durbin on February 11, 1923 to Roy and Flora Durbin, he was the oldest of 5 children. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, for 74 years, until she passed just a few months ago. During his life, Edward was a decorated soldier who served in the US Army Air Force during World War II and spent the majority of his working career as a Missile Engineer with the US Space program. He was known as "Golden Thumb Durbin" for being one of the first to test launch a missile in the U.S., and was an honored and decorated orator, editor and writer for the space program throughout his career. Ed and his beautiful wife Betty retired in Richardson, TX, where they became founding members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.



Ed 's time with us as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, is defined by his vibrant Irish personality and love of people, his neighborhood friendliness and excitement for gatherings, his unique approach to the challenges of life, his innate talent at storytelling, his love of theatre and music and dance; and the songs, stories and life lessons he left as a legacy for the children and grandchildren he so dearly loved. His approach to life never failed to make one laugh, shake their head in amazement, and wonder what just happened! He loved to brag on the accomplishments of others and made each person feel that their smallest accomplishment was a stellar feat! He never failed to say, "Clean livin' pays again", following each small stroke of luck. Edward was brilliant on all levels, and a profound gentleman who handled people and life with grace; and he found joy and pride in everyone and every little moment that went his way.



Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty and son Rick, his parents Roy and Flora, brother Richard and sister Doretha. Ed is survived by his son Mike, son Scott and wife Won Ye, daughter Kristine and husband Paul, daughter Cynthia (Susie), son Kelly and wife Mary, and daughter-in-law Jenni (Rick's wife), as well as 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, sisters Donna and Patricia, numerous nieces and nephews, and close relatives and friends.



The family wishes to thank Ed's caregivers from Meals on Wheels, Visiting Angels, VNA Hospice, and many neighbors and friends for their support and gentle care of him and his family throughout his illness.



Vigil service will be held from 2:00 to 2:30 P.M. visitation will follow from 2:30 to 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Ed's funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019, followed by a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Denton. Committal services will be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.



In memory of Edward L. Durbin, donations may be made to St. Teresa High School's Angel Fund (dedicated to assisting students in need), 2710 N. Water St., Decatur, IL; or to the Monsignor King Outreach Center, 300 S. Woodrow Ln., Denton, TX. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary